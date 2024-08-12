Gustaf Skarsgård Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Gustaf Caspar Orm Skarsgård, born on November 12, 1980, in Stockholm, Sweden, is a prominent Swedish actor known for his roles in Vikings (as Floki), Westworld, and Oppenheimer.

He is part of the renowned Skarsgård family, which includes several actors like Alexander and Bill Skarsgård.

Skarsgård studied at the Swedish National Academy of Mime and Acting and has received multiple accolades, including the Guldbagge Award for Best Leading Actor.

He has a daughter with partner Caroline Sjöström, born in November 2020.

Siblings

Gustaf has a total of six siblings.

His older brother, Alexander Skarsgård, born in 1976, is a well-known actor famous for his roles in True Blood and Big Little Lies.

Another sibling, Bill Skarsgård, born in 1990, gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Pennywise in It.

Valter Skarsgård, born in 1995, is also an actor, continuing the family’s legacy in the entertainment industry.

Eija Skarsgård, born in 1992, has chosen a career outside of acting, while Sam Skarsgård, born in 1982, works in the field of medicine.

Additionally, Gustaf has two younger half-brothers, Ossian and Kolbjörn, from his father’s second marriage, further expanding the Skarsgård family.

Career

Skarsgård began his acting career at a young age, making his film debut in the 1989 Swedish movie Codename Coq Rouge.

He later pursued formal training at the Swedish National Academy of Mime and Acting (Teaterhögskolan) in Stockholm from 1999 to 2003.

After graduating, he joined the prestigious Royal Dramatic Theatre, where he performed in a variety of classical plays and productions, honing his craft and gaining valuable experience.

Skarsgård’s breakthrough role came in 2013 when he was cast as Floki in the History Channel series Vikings.

His portrayal of the eccentric and skilled Viking boat builder earned him critical acclaim and helped him reach a wider international audience.

He continued to play Floki throughout the show’s six-season run, which concluded in 2020, solidifying his status as a prominent actor.

In addition to his television success, Skarsgård has appeared in several notable films.

He played a supporting role in the Swedish drama film Evil, had a small part in Peter Weir’s historical drama The Way Back and portrayed Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl in the biopic Kon-Tiki.

More recently, he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s biographical film Oppenheimer, showcasing his ability to take on diverse roles.

Most recently, Skarsgård has been seen in the second season of HBO’s Westworld, where he portrayed Karl Strand, a Delos executive.

He continues to work on various projects, demonstrating his versatility as an actor in both television and film.

Awards and accolades

Skarsgård has received several awards and nominations throughout his career.

He won the Guldbagge Award for Best Actor in 2007 for his role in Kidz in da Hood.

Skarsgård has been nominated multiple times for the Guldbagge Awards, including nominations for Best Actor in 2004, 2009, and 2020, showcasing his talent in various performances.

In addition to the Guldbagge Awards, he was honored with the European Film Academy’s Shooting Stars Award in 2007.

Skarsgård’s accolades also include winning the Festival Trophy for Best Actor at Screamfest in 2004.

Most recently, he received a nomination for Best Ensemble at the CinEuphoria Awards in 2024, shared with a notable cast from Oppenheimer.