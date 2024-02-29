fbpx
    Guyo Named New Coast DCI Boss in Changes

    KahawaTungu Reporter
    DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road. [COURTESY]

    Former Nyandarua County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Adan Guyo was Thursday named the new Coast Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO). 

    He took over from Ali Bule Samata who was recalled to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

    Before his deployment to Coast, Guyo was based at the DCI headquarters investigation branch.

    Both Guyo and Samata are seasoned officers having served at various places.

    Director DCI Mohamed Amin made the changes.

    Officials said the changes were prompted by the calls to enhance operations against drug trafficking and consumption in the region.

    A section of leaders have been pushing for the campaign against the vice and partially blamed the law enforcement agencies for the gaps seen in the same.

    Cases of drug trafficking, possession and consumption in Mombasa and other towns have been on the rise despite operations to tame them.

    Dozens of traffickers have since been arrested and charged in the operations.

    Police say traffickers now use roads as opposed to airports to carry out their business.

