Hailee Steinfeld, an acclaimed American actress and pop singer, has a net worth of $22 million. Steinfeld first gained widespread recognition for her standout role in the 2010 western film “True Grit.” Since then, she has built a formidable career in both film and music, earning numerous award nominations along the way, including an Academy Award nomination for “True Grit” and a Golden Globe nomination for “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth $22 Million Date of Birth December 11, 1996 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Hailee Steinfeld was born on December 11, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised in Tarzana alongside her older brother. Inspired by her cousin True O’Brien, who appeared in a commercial at the age of eight, Hailee decided to pursue acting. She grew up in a diverse family with Jewish, Christian, Filipino, and African-American heritage. After initially attending schools in California, Hailee was homeschooled from 2008 until her high school graduation in 2015. Her uncle, Jake Steinfeld, is a well-known fitness entrepreneur.

Acting Career

Steinfeld began her acting career at age 10, appearing in several short films and gaining exposure with a notable role in “She’s a Fox.” Her big break came at age 13 when she was cast as Mattie Ross in “True Grit.” The film’s critical acclaim catapulted her to fame and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2013, she starred as Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet,” a role that sparked controversy due to initial plans for nudity and sex scenes, which were later altered. Despite mixed reviews for this film and “Ender’s Game,” Steinfeld continued to build her resume with films like “Begin Again,” “Ten Thousand Saints,” and “Carrie Pilby.”

Also Read: Guy Fieri Net Worth 2024

Her role in the English dub of “When Marnie Was There” marked her entry into voice acting. Steinfeld’s subsequent roles include “Pitch Perfect 2,” where she performed “Flashlight,” and “The Edge of Seventeen,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She also starred in “Pitch Perfect 3,” “Bumblebee,” and voiced Gwen Stacy in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Most recently, she has been acclaimed for her role as Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson.”

Music Career

Steinfeld’s music career began with her performance of “Flashlight” in “Pitch Perfect 2,” leading to a contract with Republic Records. She released her debut single “Love Myself,” followed by her EP “Haiz” in 2015. Her single “Starving” became a significant hit, achieving platinum status in several countries. In 2017, her song “Let Me Go” charted well, and she continued to release successful singles and collaborations.

In 2020, she released the EP “Half Written Story” and continued to work on new music projects, maintaining a parallel career in acting and singing.

Hailee Steinfeld Brand Endorsements

Following her breakout role in “True Grit,” Hailee Steinfeld became the face of the Italian designer clothing brand Miu Miu, enhancing her profile in the fashion industry.

Real Estate

In November 2021, Hailee Steinfeld purchased a home in Encino, California, for $8 million. The 9,000-square-foot mansion, originally listed for $10 million, was custom-built in 2016 and previously owned by musician John Fogerty.

Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth

Hailee Steinfeld net worth is 22 million.