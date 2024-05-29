Haiti Transitional Council Names Prime Minister

Haiti’s transitional government council on Tuesday named a new prime minister to lead the violence-hit Caribbean nation, council members said, choosing Garry Conille, who briefly served in that role from 2011 to 2012.
A member of the council told AFP that Conille was chosen in a 6-1 vote Tuesday afternoon. Council president Edgard Leblanc and member Fritz Alphonse Jean also announced Conille’s selection on social media.
The move comes as Haiti waits desperately for the deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational force tasked with wresting back control from powerful and violent gangs which control swaths of the capital.
The UN-backed security mission — which the United States is providing with logistical support, but not boots on the ground — is supposed to help Haiti’s weak, outgunned police force defeat the gangs.