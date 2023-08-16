Halle Berry Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend Van Hunt And Daughter Nahla At World Of Barbie

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry marked her special day with a whimsical visit to the “World of Barbie” in Santa Monica, California.

Accompanied by her boyfriend, Van Hunt, and her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla, Berry radiated joy as she enjoyed the Barbie-themed adventure.

The trio appeared to be in great spirits as they explored the vibrant world of the iconic doll. Nahla, following in her mother’s fashionable footsteps, donned a pink outfit that perfectly matched Berry’s ensemble for the outing.

Also Read: Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates Following Recovery

In an Instagram post that showcased multiple snapshots from her birthday escapade, Berry expressed her delight at the experience. She wrote, “My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you! And….I highly recommend it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Also Read: Algeria Bans Barbie Film Weeks After Release, Citing Cultural Concerns

The post garnered attention from Berry’s celebrity circle. Julianne Moore playfully commented on Nahla’s growth, exclaiming, “Happy birthday! And she’s so tall!!!” Stylist Philip Bloch, who has worked closely with Berry, added heart emojis to convey his warm wishes. Lena Waithe also chimed in, sending birthday love with the message, “Happy birthday! Love you.”

Berry’s family life has been multifaceted. She shares Nahla with her former partner, model Gabriel Aubry, and her son, Maceo, 8, with her former partner Olivier Martinez.

Over the years, Berry has been married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, and to Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. With her latest birthday celebration, Berry continues to embrace life’s joys surrounded by loved ones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...