Hamilton Shocks F1 World: Joins Ferrari for 2025 Season, Ending 11-Year Mercedes Era

Scuderia Ferrari has officially announced that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025 on a multi-year contract. The seven-time world champion will part ways with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, exercising a break clause in his recently signed two-year deal.

Team Statement Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/moEMqUgzXH — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 1, 2024

Hamilton, 39, expressed pride in the success he achieved during his 11-year tenure with Mercedes, stating, “Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. Making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but the time is right for me to take this step, and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge.”

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff acknowledged the success of the partnership, saying, “The pairing of Mercedes and Hamilton has become the most successful the sport has seen. And that’s something we can look back on with pride.”

Earlier reports from BBC Sport had hinted at the possibility of Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, with speculations growing stronger as an official announcement was anticipated. Ferrari is reportedly interested in pairing Hamilton with Charles Leclerc for the 2025 season.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc’s Remarkable Journey And Impressive Net Worth

Hamilton’s departure from Mercedes, where he secured seven world titles has send shockwaves through the Formula 1 community. The move is reminiscent of his decision to leave McLaren for Mercedes in the 2013 season, a choice that ultimately proved successful as Hamilton dominated alongside the team.

Observers suggest that Hamilton’s decision may stem from a perceived lack of confidence in Mercedes’ ability to secure his eighth world title, particularly following the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. The allure of driving for Ferrari, F1’s most historic team, could be a compelling factor, mirroring the aspirations of his childhood idol, Ayrton Senna.

The move will significantly impact the F1 driver market, with Mercedes in search of a replacement and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz potentially exploring new opportunities. The reshuffling of drivers could mark a notable change in the F1 landscape, with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris already committed to their respective teams.