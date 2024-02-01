Hamilton’s Potential Shock Move to Ferrari Sends F1 Rumor Mill Into Overdrive

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of making a sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season in a surprising turn of event as reported by BBC Sport. Multiple sources suggest that the speculations regarding a potential connection between the seven-time champion and Ferrari are not to be taken lightly, with an official announcement anticipated as early as Thursday.

Ferrari is reportedly keen on pairing Hamilton with Charles Leclerc for the 2025 season. Despite having inked a new two-year deal with Mercedes for 2024 and 2025 last summer, the 39-year-old may have the option to depart after just one season.

Reports of Hamilton’s potential move to Ferrari surfaced in the Italian and Spanish media on Thursday. Both Ferrari and Mercedes have refrained from making any comments on the matter.

A team briefing involving all Mercedes team members, led by team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison, is scheduled for 14:00 GMT on Thursday. Speculations are rife that this meeting could be convened to announce Hamilton’s departure from the team.

If this move materializes, it is expected to send shockwaves through the Formula 1 community, akin to Hamilton’s decision to leave McLaren for Mercedes in the 2013 season. While initially met with skepticism, that move ultimately proved prescient as Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the F1 landscape from 2014 onwards, solidifying the British driver’s status as the most successful in F1 history.

Observers might perceive this potential move as a similar gamble, leading to speculations that Hamilton may have lost confidence in Mercedes’ ability to secure his eighth world title, particularly in the aftermath of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

The allure of driving for Ferrari, F1’s most historic team, appears to be a compelling factor for many drivers. Despite Hamilton’s previous declarations of loyalty to Mercedes, the opportunity to cap off his career with Ferrari may prove irresistible, mirroring the aspirations of his childhood idol, Ayrton Senna, before the tragic events of the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s sentiments at the conclusion of the previous season hinted at his reservations about Mercedes’ capacity to rebound from challenging years and challenge Red Bull. If Hamilton’s move is confirmed, it would significantly impact the F1 driver market, with Mercedes seeking a replacement and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz potentially in search of a new team. With Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris committed to their respective teams, the F1 landscape could witness a major reshuffling of drivers.