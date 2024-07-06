Hank Azaria, a New York-born actor, has a net worth of $90 million. Azaria is renowned as a stage, film, and television actor, writer, comedian, and producer. He is most widely recognized for his work on “The Simpsons” and his roles in “The Birdcage” and the critically acclaimed series “Huff.” To date, he has won six Emmy Awards, among other honors.

Hank Azaria Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth April 25, 1964 Place of Birth Queens, New York City Nationality American Profession Actor , Writer, Comedian, Producer

Hank Azaria’s Simpsons Salary

What is Hank Azaria’s salary per episode of “The Simpsons”? $400,000. With an average season consisting of 22 episodes, this translates to approximately $9 million per year.

Early Life

Azaria was born Henry Albert Azaria on April 25, 1964, in Queens, New York City. His father, Albert Azaria, ran several dress manufacturing businesses, and his mother, Ruth Altcheck, was a stay-at-home mom. Both of his parents were Sephardic Jews, and his grandparents on both sides hailed from Thessaloniki, having been expelled from Spain. Azaria has two older sisters, Stephanie and Elise.

From a young age, Azaria enjoyed mimicking and memorizing scripts and stand-up routines. He attended The Kew-Forest School and acted in a school play at age 16. Encouraged by his parents, who loved show business, he decided to pursue acting. After high school, he enrolled at Tufts University in 1981 and later trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Hank Azaria Career

After moving to Los Angeles and signing with talent agent Harry Gold, Azaria’s first role was in a television pilot, “Joe Bash,” though his part was cut. However, this role enabled him to join the Screen Actors Guild. Over the next few years, he landed small roles in television series like “Family Ties” and “Growing Pains,” while working as a bartender and doing stand-up comedy to make ends meet.

The Simpsons

Azaria’s big break came when he landed a voice role in the animated pilot “Hollywood Dog,” which, although it was not picked up, connected him with Bonita Pietila, the casting director for “The Simpsons.” Azaria auditioned for the role of Moe and impressed the casting team with a voice inspired by Al Pacino, securing the role. He went on to voice numerous other characters, including Superintendent Chalmers, Lou, Professor Frink, Cletus Spuckler, the Sea Captain, and Kirk Van Houten.

Also Read: Haley Joel Osment Net Worth

Azaria’s work on “The Simpsons” earned him critical acclaim and several awards, including six Emmy Awards for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance in 1998, 2001, 2003, and 2015. However, he faced controversy for voicing the character Apu and announced in 2020 that he would no longer voice the character.

Other Work

Azaria has appeared in many live-action films, beginning with a small role in “Pretty Woman” (1990). He featured in “Quiz Show” (1994), “The Birdcage” (1996), “Heat,” “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “Great Expectations,” and starred in “Godzilla” (1998). He also starred in “Tuesdays with Morrie,” winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Other notable films include “Run Fatboy Run,” “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” and “Love & Other Drugs.”

Outside of “The Simpsons,” Azaria has voiced characters in “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” “Anastasia,” “Happy Feet Two,” “Hop,” and “Bordertown.”

Personal Life

Azaria dated actress Julie Warner in the early 1990s and then began a relationship with actress Helen Hunt in 1994. They married in 1999 but separated after a year and divorced in December 2000. In 2007, Azaria married actress Katie Wright, with whom he has a son, Hal, born in 2009. The family has homes in both New York and California. Azaria enjoys playing poker and has appeared in various poker competitions. In 2016, Tufts University awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Real Estate

In 2004, Hank paid $2.112 million for a 5,000-square-foot home in Bedford Corners, New York. He listed this home for $3.25 million in 2021 and bought a home in Mamaroneck for $3.1 million shortly before listing. In 2005, he purchased a 4,000-square-foot apartment in SoHo, New York City, for $4.625 million and sold it to Meg Ryan for $8 million in 2014. He then bought a 3-bedroom apartment at 75 Central Park West for $9.225 million in 2014.

Hank Azaria Net Worth

Hank Azaria net worth is $90 million.