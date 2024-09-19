Close Menu
    Harambee Stars Climb FIFA World Rankings After Strong AFCON Performance

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars, has improved in the latest FIFA World rankings, moving up six places to position 102.

    This is a significant jump from their previous rank of 108, as announced by FIFA on Thursday.

    The team’s current ranking comes with 1208.96 points, up from the 1197.73 points in the last update.

    The improvement is largely attributed to the team’s recent performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

    In their latest matches, Harambee Stars held Zimbabwe to a goalless draw in a Group J qualifier played in Uganda on September 6.

    Four days later, the team secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Namibia in South Africa. Namibia, ranked 98 before the match, provided tough competition, but Kenya’s win boosted their FIFA standing.

    On the global stage, the top 10 rankings remain unchanged, with Argentina maintaining the top spot, followed by France and Spain.

    Other teams in the top 10 include England, Brazil, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, and Italy. No African team has made it to the top 10.

    Morocco continues to lead as the highest-ranked African team, holding 14th place with a slight points increase.

    Senegal follows at 21st, while Egypt is ranked 31st after moving up five places. Other African teams in the top 10 include Ivory Coast (33), Tunisia (36), Nigeria (39), and Algeria (41).

    In East Africa, Uganda is ranked 90th, while Tanzania moved up five places to 110th. Kenya will have a chance to break into the top 100 if they secure a positive result in their next match against Cameroon in October.

     

