Harambee Stars Coach Engin Firat Reveals He Has Not Been Paid For Nine Months

Harambee Stars head coach, Engin Firat, has brought to light a concerning issue – he hasn’t received his salary for a staggering nine months, despite the Kenyan government’s pledge to resolve the matter just three months ago.

Speaking to reporters on September 4, 2023, Firat expressed the significant sacrifices he has made for Kenyan football. He emphasized that he has made more sacrifices than anyone else in Kenyan football.

“For salaries, I will answer like this. There is nobody in Kenyan football who makes more sacrifices than me. I think that is an answer enough… of course, nothing is paid,” Firat stated.

The Kenyan government, through the Ministry of Sports, had assured the public three months ago that they were actively working to address Firat’s outstanding salary.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, in June, stated, “We are working closely to play our role, which includes paying the team’s head coach and his assistants so that they can prepare our teams accordingly.”

Just a week ago, Firat, who is currently in his second term as the head coach of Harambee Stars, expressed optimism about Kenya’s chances of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup finals, scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In an interview with Turkish news outlet Demirören News Agency, Engin Firat highlighted Kenya’s balanced group placement, which he believes significantly enhances their prospects of participating in the global spectacle for the very first time.

“I am very hopeful about the future. I think we have a high probability of going to the World Cup,” he said.

Currently, the 53-year-old coach is in camp with Harambee Stars players as they prepare for friendly matches. Kenya is set to face Qatar on September 7, 2023, in Doha, followed by a match against South Sudan in Nairobi on September 12, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...