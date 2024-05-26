Harry Styles Net Worth

Harry Styles, the English singer, songwriter, and actor, has amassed a net worth of $120 million. Rising to fame as a member of the iconic boy band One Direction, Styles has also achieved significant success as a solo artist and actor.

Early Life

Harry Edward Styles was born on February 1, 1994, in Redditch, Worcestershire, England, and raised in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire. He has an older sister, Gemma. After his parents divorced when he was seven, Styles attended Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where he became the lead singer for the band White Eskimo, winning a local battle of the bands competition.

One Direction

In 2010, at his mother’s suggestion, Styles auditioned for the seventh season of the British singing competition “The X Factor.” Although he was initially rejected as a solo artist, he was grouped with Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik to form One Direction. The group finished third in the competition but quickly gained a massive following.

In January 2011, Simon Cowell signed One Direction to Syco Records. Their debut album, “Up All Night,” released in November 2011, made them the first UK group to have their debut album reach number one in the US. This success was followed by albums like “Take Me Home,” “Midnight Memories,” “Four,” and “Made in the A.M.,” solidifying their status as a global phenomenon. One Direction received numerous awards, including seven BRIT Awards and seven American Music Awards.

Solo Music Career

After One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015, Styles pursued a solo career. He launched his own record label, Erskine Records, and signed with Columbia Records. His debut solo single, “Sign of the Times,” released in April 2017, topped the UK Singles Chart and reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100. His self-titled debut solo album received positive reviews and led to a successful world tour.

Styles’ second studio album, “Fine Line,” released in 2019, broke records in the US and topped charts worldwide. His third album, “Harry’s House,” released in 2022, featured the hit single “As It Was,” which became a record-breaking number-one hit. Styles has won several awards for his solo work, including a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and multiple BRIT Awards.

Acting and Other Pursuits

Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film “Dunkirk,” earning praise for his performance. He has also appeared in “Eternals” (2021), “Don’t Worry Darling” (2022), and “My Policeman” (2022). Beyond acting, Styles is an executive producer for the CBS sitcom “Happy Together” and has modeled for Gucci.

Personal Life

Harry Styles’ personal life has often been in the spotlight. He has dated several high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Camille Rowe. In 2021, he began a relationship with actress and director Olivia Wilde. Styles has been open about not labeling his sexuality, emphasizing his desire for fluidity and freedom in his personal expression.

Real Estate

Styles owns properties in North London and a loft apartment in Manhattan. He previously owned a home in Los Angeles, which he sold after extensive remodeling. The property was later sold for $15 million to Lizzo in 2022.

Harry Styles Net Worth

