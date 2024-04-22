Head-On Collision Claims Six Lives on Narok-Mulot Road

Six people have tragically lost their lives following a collision on the Narok-Mulot road in Narok County.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the Silanage area, where a Subaru Forester attempted to overtake and collided head-on with a Toyota Sienta.

The Sienta, with six passengers on board, was en route to Mulot, while the Subaru was traveling towards Narok.

“Upon reaching at the scene of the accident, the vehicles collided head-on when Subaru Forester tried to overtake another motor vehicle,” a police report reads in part.

All six passengers in the Sienta tragically perished at the scene, while the driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries.

Authorities reported that the Subaru driver complained of chest pains and was promptly taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been transported to Narok District Hospital Mortuary for identification and postmortem examination.

Additionally, both vehicles involved in the accident have been towed to Narok Police Station for further inspection.