    Heavy Snowfall Shuts Down Major South African Roads

    Passengers travelling on the highway were trapped after heavy snowfalls.
    Unusually heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on South Africa’s roads on Saturday, leaving many motorists stranded overnight in their vehicles. By midday, efforts were still underway to rescue those affected.

    The N3 highway, a major route connecting Johannesburg to the coastal city of Durban, was among the worst hit. Several sections were closed, and even alternative routes proved impassable, according to officials.

    Thania Dhoogra, operations manager for the N3 Toll Concession, told ENCA that emergency services had been working through the night to reach stranded travelers, though the exact number of affected people and their conditions remained unclear.

    “Emergency services have been working flat out through the night. They have been attempting to reach as many road users as they can,” Dhoogra said.


    KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government reported that blankets and meals had been delivered to some stranded motorists by midday. Simon Zwane, a spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, stated that trucks had been parked along the road since Friday, and buses traveling between provinces had been stuck at petrol stations for over seven hours.

    One motorist, Muhammad Goolam, told Newzroom Afrika that he spent the night in his car with his children near Harrismith, roughly 270 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Johannesburg. “Over 13 hours, food supplies out, I don’t see us managing to drive out of here without any assistance from emergency personnel,” he said.

    Some areas experienced up to two meters (six feet) of snow, according to the Arrive Alive road safety campaign on X. South African Weather Services forecaster Luthando Masimini described the event as “extreme” and said more snow was expected, with orange warnings issued for several regions.

    Despite the disruptions, the rare snowfall attracted excited visitors from unaffected areas. Justin Nadasem Baker, who drove for three hours from Johannesburg to Warden, about 50 kilometers from Harrismith, expressed his excitement. “It was a three-hour drive. We are excited. It has been many, many years since we saw snow,” he told AFP

