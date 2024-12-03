HELB Invites Applications For CEO Position

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), inviting qualified and interested Kenyans to apply.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, December 3, highlights the crucial role the position plays in overseeing higher education funding in Kenya.

“HELB is seeking to recruit transformative, competent and self-driven individual with an innate dynamism for the position of Chief Executive Officer/ Board Secretary,” HELB said in a statement.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate innovation, dependability, emotional intelligence, and strong interpersonal, communication, and leadership skills.

The CEO will act as the institution’s Accounting Officer, responsible for its daily operations and overall management.

The successful candidate will also lead the development and implementation of HELB’s programs, ensuring organizational stability through adherence to standards, controls, systems, procedures, and performance evaluations.

Additionally, the CEO will serve as the custodian of the organization’s Common Seal and oversee the formulation of sound policies for its management.

Resource mobilization is a key aspect of the role, with the CEO expected to oversee fundraising efforts, including receiving grants and donations, and ensuring proper allocation and disbursement.

Other responsibilities include establishing strategic partnerships, setting loan disbursement criteria, entering into agreements with financial institutions, and managing investments of surplus funds.

The CEO will also be tasked with securing loans from approved sources, subject to authorization by the Ministry of Education and the Treasury.

The position, described as a critical leadership role, offers an opportunity to join a high-performing team dedicated to transforming higher education funding in Kenya.

Applications are now open for candidates who meet the outlined qualifications and possess the drive to lead HELB in achieving its strategic objectives.

Qualified and interested candidates meeting the outlined requirements are requested to submit their applications, including two hard copies of job applications, academic and professional certificates, and relevant testimonials.

Applications can be sent in hard copy or via email to chairmanrecruitment@helb.co.ke. All submissions must be received before 5:00 p.m. on 17th December 2024.