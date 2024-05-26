Helen Hunt Net Worth

Helen Hunt, the renowned American actress, director, and screenwriter, boasts a net worth of $75 million. She gained widespread recognition in the early 1990s co-starring with Paul Reiser on the hit sitcom “Mad About You,” which aired 176 episodes over eight seasons from 1992 to 1999.

Early Life

Helen Elizabeth Hunt was born on June 15, 1963, in Culver City, California. Coming from an entertainment industry family, with her mother, Jane, a photographer, and her father, Gordon, a film, voice, and stage director, Hunt was introduced to the world of acting at a young age. The family moved to New York City when she was three, and her exposure to theater through her father’s work cemented her passion for acting.

By the age of nine, Hunt had landed her first agent and a role in the TV movie “Pioneer Woman” (1973). She made numerous television appearances throughout the 1970s, including on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Bionic Woman.” In the mid-80s, she starred in films like “Trancers” (1984) and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” (1985).

“Mad About You”

“Mad About You” not only made Helen Hunt a household name but also one of the highest-paid television actors of her time. In the final season, Helen and Paul Reiser each earned $1 million per episode, resulting in a staggering $22 million each for the season. This achievement made her the first female television actress to earn $1 million per episode, setting a record four years before the actresses of “Friends” reached the same milestone. Adjusted for inflation, her earnings from 1999 would be equivalent to around $41 million today. The series was revived in 2019, airing 12 episodes on Spectrum Originals.

Helen Hunt Career

Helen Hunt’s film career includes notable roles in major hits like “Twister,” “What Women Want,” “Cast Away,” and “As Good As It Gets.” Her role as a storm-chaser in “Twister” (1996) brought her back to the big screen with a bang, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of that year. In “As Good As It Gets” (1997), she starred opposite Jack Nicholson, earning critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Carol Connelly, a single mother and waitress.

Hunt continued to star in successful films throughout the early 2000s. In 2000 alone, she appeared in “Dr. T & The Women,” “What Women Want,” and “Cast Away,” all of which performed exceptionally well at the box office. She made her directorial debut with “Then She Found Me” (2007), although the film did not fare well with critics and audiences.

In 2012, Hunt delivered a powerful performance as sex surrogate Cheryl Cohen-Greene in “The Sessions,” earning another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Her later projects include directing and starring in the drama “Ride” (2014), and headlining the horror film “I See You” (2019). She also appeared in the BBC series “World on Fire” (2019) as journalist Nancy Campbell.

Personal Life

Hunt married actor Hank Azaria in 1999, but the couple separated in 2000 and finalized their divorce later that year. She then had a long-term relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan, with whom she has a daughter, Makena Lei, born in 2004. They separated in 2017 after 16 years together.

Real Estate

Helen Hunt has made significant investments in real estate. In 2002, she sold a 10-acre custom-built mansion in Hollywood Hills for $8.3 million. She had bought the original property in 1997, subsequently purchasing and razing surrounding acres to expand it. She currently owns a home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, which she bought in 2001 and still resides in today.

