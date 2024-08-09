Helena Bonham Carter, a celebrated English actress, has an estimated net worth of $60 million. She first gained widespread recognition with her big screen debut in “A Room with a View” (1985), although “Lady Jane” (1986) was filmed earlier. Over the years, she has appeared in more than 100 film and television projects, becoming especially well-known for her roles in Tim Burton’s films. These include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), and “Alice in Wonderland” (2010). Additionally, her portrayal of Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” series further solidified her status as a versatile and talented actress.

Helena Bonham Carter Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth May 26, 1966 Place of Birth Islington, London Nationality Brits Profession Actress

Early Life

Helena Bonham Carter was born on May 26, 1966, in Islington, London, England. Raised in Golders Green, she is the daughter of Elena, a psychotherapist, and Raymond, a merchant banker. Her family background is distinguished, with her grandmother being politician and feminist Violet Bonham Carter, and her maternal grandfather, Eduardo Propper de Callejón, a diplomat. Helena’s childhood was marked by challenges; her mother experienced a nervous breakdown when Helena was five, and her father suffered a stroke following surgery for a brain tumor when Helena was 13, leaving him paralyzed and wheelchair-bound.

Helena attended South Hampstead High School and Westminster School. She was denied admission to King’s College, Cambridge, due to concerns that she would leave to pursue her acting career. At 13, Helena came in second place in a national writing contest, using her prize money to enter her photo in the “Spotlight” casting directory. This led to her first acting job, a commercial, at age 16.

Helena Bonham Carter Career

Bonham Carter’s acting career took off with her roles in “Lady Jane” and “A Room with a View,” both of which showcased her talent for period dramas. Her early career also included roles in “Maurice” (1987) and “A Hazard of Hearts” (1987). Helena continued to build her reputation with performances in “Hamlet” (1990) and “Twelfth Night” (1996). Her breakthrough role came in 1997 with “The Wings of the Dove,” which earned her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Helena’s versatility as an actress is evident in her wide range of roles. She starred in the cult classic “Fight Club” (1999), the blockbuster “Planet of the Apes” (2001), and Tim Burton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005). Her portrayal of Bellatrix Lestrange in the final four “Harry Potter” films is among her most iconic roles, with the franchise’s final installment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011), grossing $1.342 billion worldwide.

In 2010, Bonham Carter earned widespread acclaim for her role as Queen Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech,” and her portrayal of the Red Queen in “Alice in Wonderland.” She continued to impress with performances in “Les Misérables” (2012), “Dark Shadows” (2012), and “Cinderella” (2015). More recently, Helena has taken on roles in Netflix productions, including “The Crown” (2019-2020), where she portrayed Princess Margaret.

Personal Life

In 1994, Helena began an affair with Kenneth Branagh, who was married to actress Emma Thompson at the time. The affair led to Branagh and Thompson’s divorce, though Helena and Branagh separated in 1999.

In 2001, Helena met director Tim Burton on the set of “Planet of the Apes,” and the two began a relationship that lasted until 2014. They have two children together: a son, Billy, born on October 4, 2003, and a daughter, Nell, born on December 15, 2007. In 2018, Bonham Carter started dating author Rye Dag Holmboe.

Helena has faced personal tragedy, notably in 2008 when four of her relatives died in a safari bus crash in South Africa. She was filming “Terminator Salvation” at the time and was given leave to be with her family. Helena is also known for her charitable work, becoming a patron of the Action Duchenne charity in 2008 and being appointed to Britain’s Holocaust Commission in 2014.

Helena Bonham Carter Awards and Nominations

Helena Bonham Carter has been nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Actress for “The Wings of the Dove” (1998) and Best Supporting Actress for “The King’s Speech” (2011). She has received eight Golden Globe nominations and four Primetime Emmy nominations. In 2011, she won a BAFTA for “The King’s Speech” and was named British Artist of the Year at the BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards.

Her other accolades include an Empire Award for “Sweeney Todd” and several awards for “The Wings of the Dove,” such as the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award and the National Board of Review Award. She also won Online Film & Television Association Awards for “Merlin” (1998) and “The Crown” (2020), and was named Best Foreign Actress of the Decade by the Russian National Movie Awards in 2014.

Real Estate

During her relationship with Tim Burton, the couple lived in two adjoining homes in London, which were connected together. After their separation, Helena retained ownership of the dual property, while Burton purchased a new home nearby for $14 million.

