Henry Cole: An Accomplished Entrepreneur With A Net Worth Of $5 Million

Henry Cole is a multifaceted individual whose accomplishments span various fields, from entrepreneurship and artistry to writing and design.

His journey to success has earned him not only popularity but also an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Who is Henry Cole?

Henry Cole is a man of diverse talents. He is recognized as an entrepreneur, artist, writer, and designer. Born in 1965, Henry Cole has become a prominent figure, piquing the interest of many who seek to uncover his net worth.

Henry Cole Biography

Henry Cole, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Director, drawing upon over 40 years of successful executive management and the implementation of health and medical programs involving technological innovations, market development, and service delivery.

He holds the position of President at Global Development International, LLC, a role he has held since 2007. In this capacity, he offers development support, management, and oversight for various program initiatives and companies in the medical and healthcare sectors.

His involvement spans organizations such as Instant Labs Medical Diagnostics, Inc. (molecular diagnostics), MedPharm, Inc. (global hospital and clinic support), Global MD, Inc. (global physicians network), MPRC Group, LTD (medical equipment and planning in the Middle East), Integrated Health Services LTD (health services planning in India), and Karishma Health Care LTD (hospital medical systems software for India, US, Africa), among others.

Henry Cole Trades

Henry Cole’s financial acumen is not confined to his primary pursuits. He has made notable trades of Global Medical REIT Inc stock, offering a glimpse into his investment activities. Over the years, he has conducted several trades, including buying 1,287 units of GMRE stock worth $20,000 on March 4, 2022.

His largest trade involved purchasing 2,120 units of Global Medical REIT Inc stock on November 8, 2018, valued at over $19,970. On average, Henry trades approximately 595 units every 121 days since 2016. As of March 4, 2022, he retains ownership of at least 7,732 units of Global Medical REIT Inc stock.

Henry Cole Salary

As the Independent Director of Global Medical REIT Inc, Henry Cole receives a total compensation of $114,832. In the executive hierarchy of Global Medical REIT Inc, there are 10 individuals who earn higher compensation, with Jeffrey M. Busch holding the highest compensation of $626,114.

Henry Cole Net Worth

Henry Cole net worth is $5 million.

Henry Cole Height

Henry Cole, the multifaceted entrepreneur, artist, writer, and designer, stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches. This physical attribute offers a glimpse into the man behind the achievements. For those interested in Henry Cole’s net worth, this article offers more than just financial insights.

