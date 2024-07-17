High Court Judge Daniel Ogembo Found Dead at Siaya Home

High Court Judge Justice Daniel Ogolla Ogembo is dead.

He was found dead in his house in Siaya Town, police said.

Justice Ogembo,57, was the Siaya Resident Judge. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

He had worked for the better part of Tuesday July 16 before he retired home alone.

His driver dropped him to his residence. But when he went to pick him up Wednesday as usual he realized he was not responding to calls and texts.

This forced him to access the house where he realized the body lying on bed.

Police said the driver informed them he had complained of pain in his throat on Tuesday before he went to bed.

Police handling the scene said they were informed of the death and responded to the scene where the body was found. They waited for the family to arrive and access the scene and process it.

He stayed alone at the time when the body was discovered on Wednesday July 17 morning.

A police officer at the scene said they had moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The death came days after another judge, Justice David Majanja had died in a surgery gone bad.

The news of the death came as other judges, friends and relatives attended a requiem mass for justice Majanja.

The Chief Justice Martha Koome was set to issue a statement on the incident.