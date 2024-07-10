High Court Judge David Majanja Is Dead

High Court Judge Justice David Majanja is dead.

Justice Majanja passed on at a Nairobi hospital on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

His family and friends said the judge had checked in at the hospital for a surgery.

The surgery went bad, officials said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was Wednesday night set to issue a statement over the death.

He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011 and is currently stationed at the Milimani Civil Division.

Justice Majanja was sworn-in as a member of the Judicial Service Commission on May 28, 2024.

This was after he was re-elected to represent the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) on JSC .

Justice Majanja was first elected to the JSC on May 14, 2019, for a five-year term.

This came following the end of Judge Aggrey Muchelule’s five-year term as JSC male representative on April 4, 2019.

Before his re-election, Justice Majanja served as the Chairperson of the Human Resource Management Committee and a member of the Audit.

He was also the chairperson of the Governance and Risk Management Committee and the Learning and Development Committee.

He attended the Hill School, in Eldoret and the Alliance High School.

Justice Majanja held a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi.

Majanja did his Post Graduate Diploma in Law at the Kenya School of Law and was admitted to the Bar in 1998.He worked for Mohammed and Muigai Advocates and Onyango and Ohaga Advocates before founding Majanja Luseno and Company Advocates in 2007.

Justice Majanja practiced law specializing in Civil and Commercial Law and he was also involved in public interest litigation.

He was an assisting Counsel for the Commission of Inquiry into the Post Election Violence (Waki Commission).

He was also the presiding Judge at Homa Bay and Migori High Courts and vice chairperson of the Judiciary Committee on Elections