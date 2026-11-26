The High Court Thursday halted the establishment and operationalisation of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base under an arrangement between the Kenyan and United States governments, citing violations of constitutional principles of transparency, accountability and public participation.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Patricia Nyaundi ruled in consolidated petitions filed by Katiba Institute and the Law Society of Kenya against the Attorney-General and the Cabinet Secretary for Health.

The court declared that the Health Cabinet Secretary had failed to uphold national values and principles of governance under Article 10 of the Constitution in the process leading to the proposed establishment of the facility.

The judge also found the government in breach of Article 35(3) of the Constitution for failing to make public the full terms of the agreement, memorandum, arrangement or negotiations relating to the facility, alongside public health, environmental, biosafety and security assessments, relevant approvals and protocols governing the admission, isolation and treatment of exposed persons.

Justice Nyaundi ordered the Cabinet Secretary for Health to disclose the documents and information within 45 days to the public, petitioners and the court.

The court further prohibited the Health Cabinet Secretary from undertaking any further construction works at the Laikipia facility or operationalising it until the court is satisfied that the disclosure orders have been fully complied with.

The ruling effectively suspends the project pending compliance with the court’s disclosure directives.

The petitions were filed after concerns emerged over a government arrangement with the United States to establish a quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base for American citizens exposed to Ebola.

Katiba Institute filed its petition on May 28, 2026, hours before the facility was due to open, prompting the court to suspend the project and subsequently order the government to disclose the agreement and related documents.

The court had earlier raised concerns over the government’s failure to comply with disclosure orders, with documents subsequently released reportedly lacking an environmental and social impact assessment and a safety contingency plan.

In June, the court found the Cabinet Secretary for Health in contempt over continued construction of the facility despite existing court orders.

Reacting to Thursday’s judgment, Katiba Institute Executive Director Nora Mbagathi said the ruling reaffirmed the constitutional right of Kenyans to access information on government decisions affecting their health and safety.

“Today’s judgment confirmed what we have said from the first day: Kenyans cannot be kept in the dark about decisions that put their lives and health at stake,” Mbagathi said.

She said the government now had 45 days to disclose the agreement, assessments, approvals and protocols governing the facility, adding that construction and operationalisation could not proceed until the court was satisfied with compliance.

Katiba Institute counsel Joshua Madzo Nyawa said the government could not sidestep constitutional obligations in the name of international diplomacy.

“The lives and health of Kenyans are not bargaining chips in international diplomacy. No government can negotiate away the people’s constitutional rights behind closed doors and expect the courts to look the other way. The Constitution must govern even when the Executive finds it inconvenient,” Nyawa said.

Katiba Institute called on the government to publish all documents and information required by the court within the stipulated 45 days, respect the prohibition against further construction or use of the facility, and publicly account for the admission of foreign nationals to the facility in July while the court orders were in force.

The organisation also urged the government to subject any future international health arrangements to parliamentary and public scrutiny before they are concluded, while prioritising national Ebola preparedness as Kenya works towards being declared Ebola-free.

Katiba Institute said it would monitor compliance with the court orders and return to court if the directives were not honoured.

The organisation thanked the Law Society of Kenya, KELIN, the Kenya Human Rights Commission, the County Government of Laikipia and residents who opposed the project, while remembering those who lost their lives during protests.