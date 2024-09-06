Hillside Endarasha Academy had an enrollment of 824 learners – PS Kipsang  

The dormitory where a fire broke out and killed 17 pupils in Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni West, Nyeri County had 156 boys, the Ministry of Education has said.

The Principal Secretary of Basic Education Belio Kipsang said the school had 824 learners that include 402 boys and 422 girls.

‘‘Of the total enrollment of 824 learners, 156 boys and 160 girls are boarders while the rest are day scholars. All the 156 boys were accommodated in the ill-fated dormitory,” Kipsang said.

Kipsang who visited the school following the tragedy said Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba who was on a trip to China is on his way back to join the local teams in addressing the situation.

“The ministry of Education is currently working with the ministry of Interior and National Administration and the ministry of Health to manage the situation and ensure the injured learners are given the best medical attention,” Kipsang added.

Relevant authorities have launched investigations into the fire incident following directives from President William Ruto.

The Kenya Red cross has established a tracing desk at the school to help in tracing the learners.

KRCS head in Mt Kenya Esther Chege, Red cross said the desk will help parents in identifying their children.

“In the tracing desk will be able to get all their details including those in hospital so that we can advise on how to access them,” she said.