History Maker Fox Seals ‘Magical’ Golden Double In Paris

At one point, Jessica Fox could have been forgiven for thinking she would never win Olympic gold.

But the Australian canoeist has now won her past three Olympic finals, rewritten Games history and will bid for an unprecedented treble at Paris 2024 later this week.

Fox, 30, was born in France and has lit up the canoe slalom on her return, proving a class above her rivals at the spectacular Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

On Wednesday she retained her canoe single (C1) title in style, storming down the course to claim victory by 2.48 seconds ahead of Germany’s faultless Elena Lilik – despite incurring two penalty seconds for making contact with a gate.

That came just three days after her kayak single (K1) triumph, which ended a long, agonising wait for gold in that event.

In her first three Olympic finals, Fox missed out on gold by a combined six seconds in an unforgiving sport determined by the finest margins.

But in Paris, she has made history as the first athlete to win two canoe slalom gold medals at the same Games. Her sixth Olympic podium is unmatched in the sport.

Fox has also become the most successful athlete in Australian Olympic history with her sixth individual medal, surpassing swimmers Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones, cyclist Anna Meares and runner Shirley Strickland on an esteemed list.

“This has been a dream Games,” Fox said.

“As an athlete, you put in the blood, sweat and tears, and the team invests in you. For it to come down to one day every four years, then to actually pull it off, is the best feeling in the world.

“It does not always go your way and I have experienced that as well. For it to turn out this way, it has been the perfect Games and so magical to be here in Paris.”

Fox’s father Richard competed for Great Britain, winning five K1 world titles, while her mother Myriam won Olympic and world K1 medals for France.

Her own Olympic journey began when she demonstrated her talent by winning K1 silver as an 18-year-old at London 2012, but she had to settle for successive bronze medals in that event in 2016 and 2020.

Picking herself up after that painful third successive near-miss in Tokyo was, according to Fox, “the hardest thing I’ve probably ever done”.

But it has proven pivotal in her story.

Just two days later, the eight-time individual world champion returned to win the inaugural women’s C1 Olympic title – a glorious breakthrough moment which has only paved the way for more.

With history made, and her legacy firmly established, Fox will now prepare for the chaotic and unpredictable kayak cross event, which begins with a time trial round on Friday, 2 August.

Chasing a remarkable treble, Fox admits in that event – making its Olympic debut in Paris – “you just never know” what will happen.

As for beyond that race and into the future, Fox – at the peak of her powers – does not sound like she is done yet, either.

“I still have another race so it’s not over yet,” she said, when asked about her thoughts on a post-Games retirement.

“I still feel good, I still love the sport and I’m still enjoying it.

“And we have the World Championships at home in 2025.”

