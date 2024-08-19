Hollywood Stars Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling And More To Host Democratic National Convention

This week, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) will feature a star-studded lineup, with Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling, and Ana Navarro serving as hosts, convention officials revealed to CNN.

Each of these celebrities will take on a role similar to that of an award show host, guiding viewers through the four-day event.

Tony Goldwyn will kick off the convention on Monday night, followed by Ana Navarro on Tuesday, Mindy Kaling on Wednesday, and Kerry Washington on Thursday.

Washington’s night is particularly significant as it will be the evening when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the Democratic nomination.

All four hosts have been strong supporters of the Democratic Party and have publicly campaigned for Democratic candidates in the past.

Kerry Washington, known for her political activism, has been especially involved in promoting civic engagement.

She founded the political nonprofit Influence Change, which encourages artists to use their platforms for social causes. Washington also hosted a night at the 2020 DNC and spoke at the 2012 convention. Her role as a political fixer in the TV show Scandal mirrors her real-life activism.

Tony Goldwyn, Washington’s co-star in Scandal, is also a dedicated activist. He has been involved in various Democratic causes, including supporting Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Earlier this year, Goldwyn attended a reproductive rights event connected to President Joe Biden’s campaign, even before Biden officially announced his decision not to seek a second term.

Mindy Kaling, a well-known actress and writer, has also shown her support for the Democratic Party. In 2019, she and Kamala Harris participated in a popular cooking video where they discussed their shared Indian heritage while making masala dosa, a traditional South Indian dish. This video recently gained renewed attention after former President Donald Trump shared it on social media in an attempt to question Harris’s racial identity.

Ana Navarro, a political commentator and strategist, identifies as a Republican but has supported Democratic candidates since Donald Trump entered politics.

Navarro, a CNN contributor and co-host of ABC’s The View, publicly stated that she voted for a Democrat for the first time in 2016, supporting Hillary Clinton over Trump. She has also expressed her support for Kamala Harris.

In recent weeks, many celebrities have rallied around Kamala Harris, drawing comparisons to the entertainment community’s support for former President Barack Obama.

While celebrity endorsements are a significant aspect of the convention, a source told CNN that the DNC will primarily focus on real-life Americans and the issues that affect them. However, by involving these well-known stars, the campaign hopes to amplify its message to a broader audience.

In addition to Hollywood celebrities, the DNC will also feature prominent political figures, including the Obamas and the Clintons. President Joe Biden is set to open the convention with a strong push to elect Kamala Harris