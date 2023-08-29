Homa Bay Cop in Custody After Attacking Colleague with Panga

A Homa Bay-based police officer is in custody after assaulting a colleague.

Constable Augustine Oketch is accused of attacking his senior, Koech Kimutai who is incharge of Pala Police Station.

The incident reported under OB Number 36/26/08/2023 took place at around 11 pm Saturday night.

A police report shows that Kimutai had gone to Oketch’s home to enquire about the whereabouts of a prisoner.

The prisoner had mysteriously disappeared from the holding cells.

Oketch, the report indicates, attacked his colleague with a sharp panga. He was aiming for the head but instead cut him on the palm.

Kimutai was taken to Pala Health Centre where he was treated and discharged in a stable condition.

The police have since visited and processed the scene of incident.

Oketch has also been arrested awaiting arraignment.

Area DCI is handling the matter.

