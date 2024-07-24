Homa Bay has erupted in celebrations following President William Ruto’s nomination of John Mbadi Nyang’ as the new Cabinet Secretary for Treasury. The announcement has sparked widespread excitement in the region, with locals celebrating the historic moment as a significant step for both ODM and the broader Kenyan political landscape.

John Mbadi Nyang’, a prominent ODM leader, took to Twitter to express his gratitude and determination. He stated, “God has given ODM a chance to prove that they can deliver for Kenyans. This change has been elusive since 2007. ODM will work until Kenyans understand what they have been missing since 2007. God help us.”

