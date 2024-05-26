Hope Solo Net Worth

Hope Solo, an American former professional soccer player and spokeswoman, boasts a net worth of $3 million. From 2000 to 2016, she served as the goalkeeper for the United States National Soccer team. Unlike their male counterparts, female sports stars generally earn lower salaries, making Solo’s wealth primarily derived from endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, Simple Skincare, and Bank of America, especially after the success of the U.S. team in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Solo has two Olympic Gold Medals from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games and held numerous U.S. goalkeeper records as of 2016.

Early Life

Hope Amelia Solo was born on July 30, 1981, in Richland, Washington. After her parents, Judy and Jeffrey, divorced when she was six, Solo’s father, a Vietnam War veteran, taught her soccer. Despite a challenging childhood, including an incident where her father was arrested for kidnapping her and her brother, Solo thrived in sports. At Richland High School, she scored 109 goals and led her team to multiple league titles and a state championship. Solo was also a two-time “Parade” All-American and played for the Three Rivers Soccer Club.

Solo was recruited by several colleges but chose the University of Washington, majoring in speech communications and transitioning to the goalkeeper position. She became the top goalkeeper in Pac-12 Conference history and graduated in 2002 as the school’s all-time leader in saves, shutouts, and goals against average. She earned numerous accolades, including All-Pac-10 selections and NSCAA All-American honors.

Club Career

Solo’s professional career began with the Philadelphia Charge after being selected fourth overall in the 2003 WUSA Draft. She later played for various international clubs, including Sweden’s Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC and France’s Olympique Lyonnais. Returning to the U.S., she played for teams like Saint Louis Athletica, Atlanta Beat, and magicJack, earning titles such as WPS Goalkeeper of the Year and U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year. In 2013, she joined the Seattle Reign FC, though injuries occasionally sidelined her. Solo’s international club career included a stint with Manchester City W.F.C. She played in the 2016 Rio Olympics but was suspended after controversial remarks about Sweden’s team.

International Career

Hope Solo joined the U.S. junior national soccer teams before advancing to the senior national team in 2000. By 2005, she became the primary goalkeeper, leading her team to a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In 2011, she received the Golden Glove and Bronze Ball awards at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Another gold medal followed at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2015, she helped the U.S. team win the FIFA Women’s World Cup, again earning the Golden Glove trophy.

Personal Life

In 2012, Solo married former football player Jerramy Stevens after a brief courtship. The couple has twins, Lozen and Vittorio, born on March 4, 2020. Their personal life has had its challenges, including an incident where Stevens was arrested for assault the day before their wedding and the tragic shooting of their dog, Conan. Solo was also a victim of the 2014 iCloud hack and faced legal issues, including a 2014 assault charge, later dismissed in 2018. Despite these challenges, Solo is active in philanthropy, supporting organizations like the Women’s Sports Foundation, Boys and Girls Club, and Street Soccer USA.

Hope Solo Awards and Honors

Solo’s accolades include being named WPS Goalkeeper of the Year (2009), U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year (2009), and receiving the Sports Spectacular Female Athlete of the Year (2013). She won the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Glove in 2011 and 2015 and the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Golden Glove in 2014. Additionally, she was named IFFHS World’s Best Woman Goalkeeper from 2012 to 2015.

Real Estate

In 2012, Solo purchased a 5,330-square-foot home in Kirkland, Washington, for $1.2 million, which she sold in 2016 for $1.75 million. The property featured three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a sports court, and mountain views.

Hope Solo Net Worth

