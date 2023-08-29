House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with Blood Cancer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a prominent figure in Louisiana politics, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a “very treatable blood cancer” and has already commenced treatment.

Scalise, representing Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District, disclosed the news after undergoing blood work due to not feeling well recently.

In a statement posted on X, the former Twitter, Scalise explained, “The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer. I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months.”

Despite his diagnosis, Steve Scalise expressed his determination to continue his duties as House Majority Leader and return to Washington while undergoing treatment.

The 57-year-old politician has been a prominent figure in Louisiana politics for years, having been elected to the U.S. House in 2008 after serving in the state Legislature for 12 years.

Scalise’s political journey began during his time at Louisiana State University, where he served as speaker of the LSU Student Government Association.

His ascent continued as he took on roles of increasing influence within the Republican Party, culminating in his election as chairman of the Republican Study Group in 2012.

The Louisiana congressman faced a significant challenge in 2017 when he survived a shooting incident in Alexandria, Virginia.

While playing second base during a congressional baseball team practice, Scalise was shot by a gunman. The incident resulted in multiple surgeries and a lengthy recovery period as he dealt with fractures, internal injuries, and severe bleeding caused by the bullet’s trajectory.

Scalise, a married father of two, remains committed to his political career and to representing his constituents despite his health challenge.

