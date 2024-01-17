How Killer, Slain Roysambu Woman Met – Police

Fresh details have emerged about how the killer of a woman whose mutilated body was found in a dustbin in Roysambu, Nairobi met.

Officials say the two met through social media platform Instagram.

The information was obtained from the slain woman’s account, which was cracked by detectives investigating the January 13 murder at an apartment in Roysambu area, Nairobi.

The investigators say the two avoided using voice calls and other platforms like WhatsApp in their conversation and resorted to the social media platform.

They then started to converse until the day they met. They met on January 13 and that was the last day the woman was seen. Her remains were later discovered in a paper bag with her head missing.

Police say the suspect engaged the deceased before they agreed to meet at the rental apartment in Roysambu

On Saturday, the man booked a rental house and sent the details to the victim including the meeting time and how to access the room.

The 20-year-old alighted in Roysambu where the suspect went to pick her up after he explained to her what he was wearing.

She also described her outfit to the suspect and she followed him into the rental house not knowing it would be her last day alive.

At the rental apartment, detectives believe that the man committed the heinous act in the bathroom, cutting her body into pieces.

He packed the parts in a garbage bag and disposed of them in the dustbin. He later cleaned the apartment to wash away any evidence.

The suspect then left with the deceased’s head and failed to return the keys to the attendant.

Even though the family has identified the body, police have urged them to remain mum and calm for forensic results on her identity.

Police want to establish if the woman was drugged before she was abused and slaughtered.

It is also believed the murder took place in the room’s bathroom.

The man is also believed to have used a hacksaw in his mission dismembering the body and later packed the body parts in a bed sheet and later in a paper bag and disposed the remains at a dustbin.

Police are questioning three suspects over the incident.

Among them is a foreigner who was nabbed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on suspicion of being involved in the murder of the woman.

The suspect who was travelling using a Mozambican passport was intercepted before boarding a plane and interrogated at the airport before being transferred to the Kasarani Police Station pending identification.

Police say it is too early to ascertain whether the man in police custody is the suspect captured on camera picking keys to the house where the girl was allegedly killed and her body parts dumped in paper bags.

Detectives are also searching for the head of the woman, which was chopped off, her personal belongings including her clothes and mobile phone, which are still missing.

The investigating officers visited Ruaka where the suspected killer stayed or had been seen on the day the murder happened.