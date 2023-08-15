How Many Hours From Nigeria To Canada?

Traveling from Nigeria to Canada involves crossing vast distances and multiple time zones.

Understanding the approximate flight duration and time difference is crucial for planning a seamless journey.

In this guide, we will provide you with insights into the flight duration and other important aspects of traveling between Nigeria and Canada.

Flight Duration and Routes

The flight duration between Nigeria and Canada varies based on the departure and arrival cities, as well as the chosen airline and route. The most common routes involve connecting flights, typically stopping over in major international airports.

The primary airports for international flights in Nigeria are Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja).

Lagos to Toronto

The approximate flight duration for a direct flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) in Lagos to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Canada is around 13 to 15 hours. Connecting flights may take longer, depending on the layover duration.

Lagos to Vancouver

Flying from Lagos to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) generally takes around 17 to 19 hours, including layovers.

Abuja to Toronto/Vancouver

If you’re departing from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (ABV) in Abuja, the flight duration to Toronto or Vancouver will be similar to those from Lagos, with variations depending on the chosen route and layovers.

Time Difference

Canada is divided into multiple time zones, and the time difference between Nigeria and Canada depends on the specific provinces and cities you are traveling to.

The major time zones in Canada include Eastern Time Zone (ET), Central Time Zone (CT), Mountain Time Zone (MT), and Pacific Time Zone (PT).

Lagos to Toronto (Eastern Time Zone)

During the standard time, Toronto is typically 5 hours behind Lagos. However, this time difference may change due to daylight saving time adjustments.

Lagos to Vancouver (Pacific Time Zone)

Vancouver is usually 8 hours behind Lagos during standard time, and again, daylight saving time can affect this difference.

Travel Tips

Book your flights well in advance to secure better deals and preferred travel dates.

Consider the layover duration and facilities at connecting airports when choosing your flight.

Stay hydrated during the flight and take short walks to avoid discomfort.

Check visa and entry requirements for Canada well before your travel date.

Plan your itinerary, accommodation, and activities in Canada in advance.

Traveling from Nigeria to Canada involves a considerable flight duration due to the distance between the two countries. The flight duration can vary depending on your departure and arrival cities, chosen airline, and layovers. Additionally, the time difference between Nigeria and different parts of Canada should be considered when planning your journey. With proper preparation and planning, your trip from Nigeria to Canada can be a memorable and smooth travel experience.

