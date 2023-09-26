How New KCSE Grading Structure Will Work

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Monday unveiled a new grading structure that will be implemented in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Only two mandatory subjects, Mathematics and one language (English, Kiswahili, or Kenyan Sign Language), will be used to compute the mean grade, part of the structure says.

“Previously there were five mandatory subjects across three cluster groups – Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, two sciences and one humanity,” said Machogu.

He made the revelations during a stakeholders’ engagement on the new grading system at the New Mtihani House.

Examiners will be required to pick five of the best-performed subjects from a candidate, doing away with the previous grading system.

“In addition to the two mandatory subjects – the Kenya National Examinations Council will consider any other five best performed subjects.”

“It is expected that the new reform measure will increase the number of students qualifying for universities, Diploma and TVET training at Certificate and Artisan levels,” said the CS.

Officials argued the previous system was perceived to disadvantage some learners whose best-performing subject was not considered if not within the clusters, as has been the case since the inception of the 8-4-4 education system.

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) is implementing stringent security measures for the 2023 national examinations.

“It is therefore necessary to limit the number of persons in the examination centre during the examinations,” said KNEC Executive David Njengere.

He said most of the cheating occurs at the examination centers and if the security officers at the examination centre are not keen, they might not be noticed.

This year, a total of three national examinations will be administered, including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade Six learners, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), and the KCSE.

The KCSE exams are scheduled to commence on October 23 and conclude on November 24, with rehearsals taking place on October 19.

He said they are aware that there are indications that country is likely receive more than normal rainfall during the examination period, with a predictions of a possible El Nino rainfall.

“The Council assures all of you that we have put in place mechanisms and measures and have partnered with a security agency so that we will be able to deal with any situation as and when it arises,” Njengere added.

