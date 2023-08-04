How to Activate Night Plan on MTN: A Comprehensive Guide

MTN, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications providers, offers night plans that provide affordable internet access during specific hours.

Night plans are popular among users who want to save on data costs and enjoy uninterrupted browsing, streaming, or downloading during off-peak hours.

If you’re an MTN subscriber and want to learn how to activate the night plan, follow this comprehensive step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before activating the night plan, ensure that you are eligible for the offer. MTN usually restricts night plans to specific prepaid tariff plans.

You can confirm your eligibility by dialing *406# and following the prompts or by visiting the MTN website to check the available night plan options.

Step 2: Select the Night Plan

MTN offers different night plan options, each with its own data allocation and validity period. Choose the night plan that best suits your data needs. Typical night plans include 250MB, 500MB, or 1GB of data.

Step 3: Activate the Night Plan

There are multiple ways to activate the night plan on MTN:

Option 1: Via SMS

Compose a new text message on your phone.

Type the code for your preferred night plan. For example, for the 500MB night plan, text “NT1” (without quotes) to 131.

Send the message to 131.

You will receive a confirmation SMS indicating successful activation of the night plan.

Option 2: Via USSD Code

Dial *406# on your mobile phone.

Select the night plan option that matches your desired data allocation and follow the prompts to activate.

Option 3: Via MTN Website or App

Visit the MTN website or open the MyMTN app on your smartphone.

Log in to your account or create one if you don’t have an existing account.

Navigate to the “Night Plans” section and select your preferred night plan.

Follow the instructions to activate the plan, and it will be applied to your line.

Step 4: Check Night Plan Balance

After activating the night plan, it’s essential to monitor your data usage. You can check your remaining night plan balance using any of the following methods:

Dial 1314# and follow the on-screen instructions.

Send “2” to 131 in a text message to receive a balance update.

Important Notes

Night plans are typically available for use between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Ensure that you utilize the data within the specified time frame to avoid data depletion.

Each night plan has its validity period, usually ranging from 24 hours to 7 days. Check the validity period of your selected night plan to maximize its usage.

Night plans are renewable, so you can reactivate them after exhausting the allocated data or upon expiration.

