How to Add Linktree to TikTok: A Quick Guide

TikTok allows you to add links to your profile, making it easier for your audience to access external websites and content. However, TikTok provides only one space for a link, which can be limiting if you want to share multiple links. To overcome this limitation, you can add Linktree to your TikTok profile. Linktree is a tool that enables you to create a landing page containing multiple links. Here’s how to add Linktree to TikTok:

Step 1: Set Up a Linktree Account

If you don’t already have a Linktree account, you’ll need to create one. Visit the Linktree website (linktr.ee) and sign up for an account. You can choose the free plan or explore their premium options for additional features.

Step 2: Customize Your Linktree Page

Once you’ve created an account, customize your Linktree page. You can add links, change the layout, and even customize the background to match your TikTok aesthetic.

Step 3: Copy Your Linktree URL

After you’ve set up and customized your Linktree page, copy the URL of your Linktree landing page. This is the link you’ll add to your TikTok profile.

Step 4: Open TikTok

Launch the TikTok app on your mobile device and log in to your TikTok account.

Step 5: Go to Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or icon in the bottom right corner to access your TikTok profile.

Step 6: Edit Profile

On your profile page, tap the “Edit Profile” button.

Step 7: Add Your Linktree URL

In the “Website” field, paste the Linktree URL you copied earlier.

This is the link that TikTok users will see when they tap on your profile.

Step 8: Save Your Changes

After adding your Linktree URL, be sure to save your changes by tapping the “Save” or “Save/Checkmark” button (this may vary depending on your device).

Step 9: Check Your Profile

Go back to your TikTok profile to ensure that your Linktree URL is correctly displayed in the “Website” field.

Step 10: Test Your Linktree

Tap the link on your TikTok profile to test if it correctly directs users to your Linktree landing page. Ensure that all the links on your Linktree page are working as expected.

That’s It!

You’ve successfully added Linktree to your TikTok profile, allowing you to share multiple links with your TikTok audience. Now, you can easily direct your followers to your various social media profiles, websites, or other content.

Remember to keep your Linktree page updated with relevant links to provide a seamless experience for your TikTok viewers.

