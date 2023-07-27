How To Apply EACC Self Declaration Form in Kenya

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Kenya requires individuals seeking employment within the public service or state corporations to submit a self-declaration form, also known as a clearance form.

This form serves as an important step in ensuring transparency and integrity among applicants for such positions.

What is a Self Declaration Form and Why is it Necessary?

A self-declaration form is a document that applicants must fill out to declare any potential conflicts of interest, financial interests, or other relevant information that may impact their suitability for the position they are seeking.

It helps the EACC assess the integrity and credibility of applicants, ensuring that those with questionable backgrounds or potential ethical concerns are identified.

How to Get and Fill a Self-Declaration Form

Obtaining the self-declaration form is a straightforward process. Applicants can conveniently download it from the official website of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at www.eacc.go.ke.

To complete the form, applicants must ensure they have the following documents in order:

A legible copy of their identity card or passport.

An authentic KRA (Kenya Revenue Authority) PIN Certificate.

Relevant academic certificates to substantiate their qualifications.

Once all the necessary documents are gathered, the applicant must diligently fill out the form in duplicate. It is crucial to provide accurate and truthful information. Any false or misleading details could lead to serious consequences.

After completing the form, the applicant must sign it and have it attested by a Commissioner for Oaths or a Magistrate. This step ensures the form’s validity and authenticity.

Submitting the Self-Declaration Form

The completed form can be submitted in person or through a representative authorized by the applicant. The EACC provides various submission options to facilitate the process. These include:

EACC Head Office at Integrity Centre, Nairobi.

Any EACC Regional Office.

Huduma Centers located nationwide.

It’s important to note that the EACC does not issue a clearance certificate directly to applicants. Instead, a comprehensive and confidential report is prepared for all shortlisted applicants. This report is discreetly shared with the relevant employing agency or panel.

Legal Implications and Cautionary Measures

Applicants must understand that providing false information on the self-declaration form is strictly prohibited and is considered an offense under the law.

Those found guilty of such an act may face severe penalties, including a substantial fine of Kshs.5 million or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

As applicants go through the self-declaration process, they should bear in mind the importance of honesty and transparency.

By doing so, they contribute to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct within the public service and state corporations.

