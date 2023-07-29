How To Apply For A Certificate Of Good Conduct On e-Citizen In Kenya

A certificate of good conduct, also known as a police clearance certificate, is a document that verifies an individual’s clean criminal record.

This document holds significant importance for various purposes, such as employment applications, visa applications, tender bidding, and obtaining a public service vehicle badge.

The Significance of a Certificate of Good Conduct in Kenya

Having a spotless criminal record is a testament to an individual’s exemplary behavior, reflecting their virtuous and upright character.

This attribute becomes invaluable when seeking various opportunities, including job positions, visas, tender contracts, or public service vehicle badges.

For those engaging in tender services or vying for esteemed government positions, a certificate of good conduct is an essential prerequisite.

Eligibility and Application Process

The following individuals are eligible to apply for a certificate of good conduct in Kenya:

Kenyan citizens within and outside the country

Foreign citizens, including aliens and refugees residing in Kenya

To apply for a certificate of good conduct, follow these steps:

Create an account on the e-Citizen portal or log in if you already have one. If you are under 18, you can use your parent’s or guardian’s account.

Click on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations link and select “Get Services Now.”

Read the instructions carefully and fill out the application form with your personal details and the reason for applying for the certificate.

Pay the required fee of Ksh1,050 using your preferred mode of payment, such as M-Pesa, credit card, or debit card.

You will receive a confirmation message and an invoice.

Download and print two copies of the invoice and one copy of the C24 form on both sides of an A4 paper.

Visit the nearest DCI office or Huduma Centre with your original ID card and its photocopy, the printed invoice and C24 form, and two passport-sized photos.

At the office, you will be fingerprinted and issued with a waiting card.

Wait for your certificate to be processed, and it will be sent to your downloads. This may take up to two weeks or more, depending on workload and resource availability.

Your certificate of good conduct is valid for one year from the date of issue. You can renew it online following the same procedure as above.

For applicants outside of Kenya

Download the C24 form.

Take the downloaded C24 form to the nearest police station or any institution that can take your fingerprints.

After taking fingerprints, put the form, copies of the invoice to prove payment, and two passport-sized photos into an envelope, seal it, and send it as a parcel to the DCI in Nairobi for uploading and processing.

Alternatively, use a friend or relative in Nairobi to deliver the parcel to the DCI personnel for assistance in processing.

By following these steps, individuals can obtain a certificate of good conduct, which is a crucial document for various official purposes in Kenya.

