If you’re looking to apply for a driving license in Kenya, you’ll be pleased to know that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has taken steps to make the process more convenient.

They have synchronized driving license services and test booking applications on the eCitizen platform, the government’s online services portal.

This means that you can access all the services you need with just one login and one payment.

The eCitizen platform now offers a range of services related to driving licenses, catering to both new drivers and existing ones who wish to upgrade or renew their licenses. Some of the services you can access include:

Application for a provisional driving license

Application for converting a foreign driving license

Application for a smart driving license

Application for a driving license renewal test

Benefits of the Synchronization

NTSA’s move to synchronize driving license services with the eCitizen platform aims to create greater efficiency in service delivery and enhance the overall customer experience.

By centralizing these services, applicants can now easily access and manage their driving license applications in one place, streamlining the process.

How to Apply For A Driving License In Kenya

To apply for any of the driving license services on the eCitizen platform, follow these simple steps

Visit the eCitizen website at www.ecitizen.go.ke and sign in using your eCitizen credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can quickly register with your ID number and phone number.

Choose the NTSA services option from the list of available services. Alternatively, you can access the eCitizen services through the NTSA website at www.ntsa.go.ke and select the eCitizen platform option.

Pick the specific service you want to apply for from the list of options. For instance, if you’re applying for a smart driving license, click on Smart DL (three years).

Fill in the necessary details and upload any required supporting documents. For instance, if you’re applying for a foreign driving license conversion, you’ll need to provide a copy of your foreign driving license and passport.

Pay the required fee using any of the available payment methods, such as M-Pesa, Airtel Money, debit card, or credit card.

Confirm your application and wait for a confirmation message from NTSA. You’ll also receive an email with your application details and a reference number.

To complete your application, visit any of the NTSA offices or Huduma centers nationwide with your ID card and driver’s license (if applicable). Depending on the service you applied for, you may also need to undergo a biometric capture or a driving test.

Contacting NTSA for Assistance

If you encounter any difficulties during the application process or have any queries, don’t hesitate to reach out to NTSA through diqueries@ntsa.go.ke or call their toll-free number 0800 692 424.

With the NTSA’s efforts to streamline the application process for driving licenses, applying for and managing your license has become a more user-friendly experience, offering greater convenience and efficiency for all applicants.

