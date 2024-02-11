Applying for a new number plate in Kenya is now easier than ever, thanks to the online application process introduced by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). This convenient method eliminates the need to visit physical offices, saving you time and effort. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to apply for a new number plate in Kenya online.

1: Access the NTSA TIMS Portal

Open your web browser and navigate to the NTSA Transport Integrated Management Systems (TIMS) portal at https://tims.ntsa.go.ke/.

If you don’t have an account, click on the “Register an Account” option to create one. Fill in the required details and follow the prompts to set up your account.

2: Log in to Your TIMS Account

Once you have registered, log in to your TIMS account using your username and password.

3: Select the Service

After logging in, you’ll be directed to the TIMS dashboard. Look for the “Vehicle Registration” section and click on it.

4: Initiate New Number Plate Application

In the Vehicle Registration section, select the option to apply for a new number plate.

5: Fill in Vehicle Details

You will need to provide information about your vehicle, including its registration number, chassis number, engine number, and other relevant details. Ensure that all information provided is accurate and up-to-date.

6: Upload Required Documents

Prepare scanned copies of the necessary documents, such as your logbook (vehicle registration certificate) and identification documents (ID or passport). Upload these documents as per the portal’s instructions.

7: Pay the Required Fees

Proceed to the payment section and pay the applicable fees for the new number plate application. You can make the payment using various available payment methods, such as M-Pesa, credit/debit card, or bank transfer.

8: Submit Your Application

Once you have completed the application form, reviewed all the information provided, and made the payment, submit your application through the TIMS portal.

9: Track Application Status

After submitting your application, you can track its status through the TIMS portal. You’ll receive updates on the progress of your application, including when your new number plate is ready for collection.

