How To Apply For a Replacement Birth Certificate in Kenya: Online And Physical Methods

A birth certificate is a vital document required for various services, including school enrollment, applying for an ID card, passport, or visa.

However, circumstances such as theft, fire, or misplacement can lead to the loss of a birth certificate. In such cases, it is crucial to apply for a replacement promptly.

In Kenya, there are two methods for applying for a replacement birth certificate: online application through the eCitizen portal and physical application at the Registration of Births and Deaths office or Huduma Centre.

Replacement Birth Certificate Online Application

The online application process involves utilizing the eCitizen portal to request a replacement birth certificate.

To complete the online application, you will need the following documents: scanned copies of your parents’ identification cards, a copy of the lost birth certificate or birth notification (if available). Follow these steps:

Log in to your eCitizen account or create one if you don’t have it.

Select the Civil Registration Department and choose the Birth Certificate Service.

From the drop-down menu, select “apply for a replacement of birth certificate.”

Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents.

Pay the Ksh180 fee using M-Pesa or other available payment options.

Download and print your invoice and wait for an SMS confirmation with a reference number.

Visit any Huduma Centre with your invoice and reference number to collect your replaced birth certificate.

Replacement Birth Certificate Physical Application

The physical application method involves visiting the office of the Registration of Births and Deaths in your county or the nearest Huduma Centre.

Gather the following documents: a copy of the birth notification or birth certificate (if available), original ID/Passport/Birth Certificate of both parents, copies of parents’ ID or Passport, and a school leaving certificate if you are above 18 years old. Follow these steps:

Present your documents to the registrar at the office and verify your birth details.

Fill out a B1 form and submit it along with all the required documents and a fee of Ksh300.

Await the processing time as indicated by the office.

Collect your replaced birth certificate on the assigned date.

Whether you opt for the online or physical application method, obtaining a replacement birth certificate in Kenya is a straightforward process.

Online application through the eCitizen portal offers convenience and efficiency, while physical application at the Registration of Births and Deaths office or Huduma Centre allows for a personal interaction with the registrar.

Ensure you have the necessary documents and fees ready to facilitate a smooth application process and acquire your replacement birth certificate promptly.

