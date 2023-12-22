How to Apply for Nursing Opportunities in Saudi Arabia – KMTC

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Thursday announced 1700 nursing job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The college wants graduates to apply.

There are about 500 positions available for Personal Assistants/Health Care Assistants, with salaries of 2000 Saudi Riyals, or Sh91,371, and requirements for applicants to have a Certificate in Care Giving, a Certificate in Community Health Nursing, or an Enrolled Community Nursing certificate.

Female candidates between the ages of 22 and 35 will be given consideration for the two-year contract opportunities, per an advertisement on the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System (NEAIMS)

Those who wish to apply can do so on the NEAIMS portal before June 30, 2024.

There are also about 1000 nursing jobs available, which require applicants to have recently graduated with a diploma in nursing.

According to the listing, the jobs will pay 3000 Saudi Riyals per month (approximately Sh124,596) and are available for a two-year contract.

Other benefits include meal allowances of 300 Saudi Riyals and a promise that more experienced nurses will be considered for higher pay.

The application period will also close on June 30, 2024.

The National Employment Authority has also listed 200 one-year contract nursing and midwifery openings.

Applicants of either gender with a Bachelor of Science (Nursing Science),Bachelor of Science (Nursing) or Bachelor of Science (Nursing, With IT) degree are encouraged to apply for the 4,700 Saudi Riyals (approximately Sh195,197) per month positions.

“The Government of Kenya is collaborating with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in enhancing safe, regular, and productive labour migration between the two countries,” the listing reads in part.

“This initiative has facilitated employment of thousands of Kenyans in various economic sectors in the KSA which has expressed willingness to recruit additional Female health care workers from Kenya.”