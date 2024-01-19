Pregnancy is a special time that requires extra attention to health and well-being. Avoiding infections is crucial to ensure the safety and health of both the mother and the developing baby. Here are guidelines on how to avoid infections during pregnancy.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, handling raw meat, and being in public places. Proper hand hygiene is a simple yet effective way to prevent the spread of infections. Ensure your vaccinations are up-to-date before becoming pregnant or during early pregnancy. Vaccines such as the flu shot and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) are safe during pregnancy and help protect both the mother and baby. Practice safe food preparation and handling. Avoid raw or undercooked seafood, eggs, and meat. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and be cautious with unpasteurized dairy products, which can harbor harmful bacteria. Cat feces can contain a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii, which can be harmful during pregnancy. Delegate the task of cleaning the litter box to someone else, and if you must do it yourself, wear gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterward. Maintain a monogamous relationship with a partner who is free from STIs. Use condoms consistently and correctly to reduce the risk of acquiring or transmitting infections. Get tested for STIs before and during pregnancy. Limit close contact with people who have contagious illnesses, such as colds, flu, or other infections. If you have school-aged children, educate them about the importance of handwashing and hygiene to prevent bringing infections home. Minimize exposure to harmful chemicals and substances, including certain cleaning products, pesticides, and lead. Choose pregnancy-safe alternatives and wear protective gear if necessary. If planning travel, research the destination for potential health risks. Avoid areas with a high prevalence of infectious diseases. Consult with your healthcare provider about vaccinations and preventive measures before traveling. Attend all scheduled prenatal checkups to monitor your health and the health of the baby. Discuss any concerns or symptoms with your healthcare provider promptly. Stay informed about pregnancy health and infection prevention. Attend prenatal classes, read reputable sources, and ask your healthcare provider about any specific concerns you may have.

Tips

Consult with your healthcare provider before taking any medications or supplements during pregnancy.

Inform your healthcare provider about any pre-existing health conditions or previous infections.

If you suspect you may have an infection, seek medical attention promptly.

