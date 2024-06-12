Blocking an email address in Outlook can help you prevent unwanted emails from reaching your inbox, whether they’re spam, phishing attempts, or messages from specific senders you no longer wish to receive. Outlook provides several methods for blocking email addresses, ensuring a cleaner and more organized inbox. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to block an email address in Outlook.

Launch the Outlook application on your computer or log in to the Outlook web app using your web browser. Navigate to your inbox where you can view your received emails. Locate an email from the sender whose email address you want to block. You can use the search bar or scroll through your inbox to find an email from the specific sender. Once you’ve found an email from the sender, right-click on it to open a context menu with various options. From the context menu, hover over or click on the “Junk” option. This will expand a submenu with additional junk-related options. In the submenu, select the “Block Sender” option. This action will immediately move the selected email to the Junk Email folder and automatically add the sender’s email address to your blocked senders list. Depending on your Outlook settings, you may be prompted to confirm that you want to block the sender. If prompted, confirm the action by clicking “OK” or “Yes.” If you receive emails from multiple senders that you want to block, repeat the process for each sender by right-clicking on their emails and selecting “Block Sender.” If you want to review or manage your blocked senders list, you can access it through your Outlook settings. Look for the “Blocked Senders” or “Junk Email” settings section, where you can view and edit the list of blocked email addresses. Consider adjusting your junk email settings in Outlook to customize how it handles suspected junk or unwanted emails. You can set different levels of junk email protection and choose whether to automatically move suspected junk emails to the Junk Email folder or delete them permanently.

