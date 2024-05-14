Blocking someone on Snapchat is a straightforward way to protect your privacy and enhance your experience on the platform. Whether you’re dealing with unwanted messages, inappropriate content, or simply need a break from someone’s updates, blocking a user ensures they can’t contact you or view your stories. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process how to block someone on Snapchat, allowing you to maintain a safe and enjoyable social media environment.

Launch the Snapchat app on your smartphone. Ensure you are logged in to your account.

Access Your Friends List Tap on your profile icon or Bitmoji in the top-left corner of the screen to access your profile page.

On your profile page, tap on “My Friends” to view your friends list. Find the Person You Want to Block Scroll through your friends list or use the search bar at the top to find the username of the person you want to block.

Once you find the person, tap on their username to open their profile. Open the Profile Options On the person’s profile, tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner to open the options menu. Block the User In the options menu, select “Block.” A confirmation prompt will appear asking if you’re sure you want to block this person.

Confirm your decision by tapping “Block” again in the prompt. The person will now be blocked, and they will no longer be able to contact you or view your stories. Verify the Block To ensure the person is blocked, go back to your friends list and search for their username. They should no longer appear in your friends list. Managing Blocked Users If you ever need to review or manage your blocked users, go to your profile page and tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner to access settings.

Scroll down and select “Blocked” to view a list of all users you have blocked on Snapchat.

From this list, you can unblock a user by tapping the “X” next to their name and confirming the action. Unblocking Someone If you decide to unblock someone, navigate to the blocked users list as described above.

Tap on the “X” next to the username of the person you want to unblock.

Confirm your decision to unblock the user. They will now be able to contact you and view your stories again.

