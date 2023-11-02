How to Book SGR Online

Booking tickets for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya is a convenient way to travel between Nairobi and Mombasa. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book SGR tickets:

Step 1: Access the Official SGR Website

Go to the official SGR website. In Kenya, you can access this website by visiting www.krc.co.ke or www.metickets.krc.co.ke.

Step 2: Register or Log In

If you’re a first-time user, you may need to register for an account on the website. This typically involves providing your personal information and creating a username and password. If you already have an account, simply log in.

Step 3: Select Your Travel Details

On the website, select your departure station (Nairobi or Mombasa), your destination, travel date, and the number of passengers. You’ll also need to specify the class of travel (either economy or first class).

Step 4: Search for Available Trains

After inputting your travel details, click on the “Search” or “Find Trains” button. The website will display a list of available trains that match your criteria.

Step 5: Choose Your Train and Seats

Review the list of available trains, including departure times, and choose the one that suits your schedule. You’ll also need to select your preferred seats or cabins. The website will typically display a seat map with available seats marked.

Step 6: Review and Confirm

Double-check your travel details, train selection, and seat choice. If everything is correct, proceed to the next step.

Step 7: Make Payment

To confirm your booking, you’ll need to make a payment. The SGR website provides various payment options, including mobile money services like M-Pesa and card payments. Select your preferred payment method.

Step 8: Receive a Booking Confirmation

After a successful payment, you will receive a booking confirmation that includes a unique reference number. Keep this information safe as you may need it for ticket collection.

Step 9: Collect Your Tickets

Depending on the SGR station, you can collect your tickets either at the station’s ticket office or at self-service ticket vending machines. Be sure to bring your booking reference number and an identification document, such as your national ID or passport.

Step 10: Travel and Enjoy Your Journey

Arrive at the SGR station on the specified date and time. Be sure to arrive early to allow time for security checks. Present your ticket, identification, and any additional travel documents required for your journey.

Remember that ticket availability can vary, so it’s advisable to book your SGR tickets in advance, especially during peak travel seasons. Additionally, check the SGR website for the latest travel updates, schedules, and any changes to the booking process.

Also Read: How to Deposit to Deriv via M-Pesa