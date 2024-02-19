How To Borrow Airtime Credit On MTN Network

Running low on airtime and need to make an urgent call or send a message? MTN offers a convenient solution that allows you to borrow airtime credit instantly and pay back later. Here’s a simple guide on how to borrow credit on MTN.

How to Borrow Airtime Credit on MTN via USSD Code

On your phone, dial *606# and press the “Send” or “Call” button. After dialing the code, you will see a menu with different options. Select the option for borrowing airtime credit by entering the corresponding number and pressing “Send” or “OK”. Once you select the option to borrow airtime, you will be presented with a list of available borrowing amounts. Choose the amount of airtime credit you wish to borrow by entering the corresponding number and pressing “Send” or “OK”. After selecting the amount, you will receive a confirmation prompt asking you to confirm the borrowing transaction. Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the airtime credit you wish to borrow. Once the borrowing transaction is successful, you will receive a notification confirming that the airtime credit has been credited to your account. You can now use the borrowed airtime to make calls, send SMS, or use other MTN services.

How to Borrow Airtime Credit on MTN via MyMTN App

If you haven’t already, download and install the MyMTN App from the Google Play Store (for Android) or the Apple App Store (for iOS). Launch the MyMTN App on your smartphone and log in to your account using your MTN number and password. Once logged in, navigate to the “Borrow Airtime” or “Airtime Loan” section within the app. This option is usually found in the main menu or under the “Services” tab. In the Borrow Airtime section, you will see a list of available borrowing amounts. Select the amount of airtime credit you wish to borrow by tapping on the corresponding option. After selecting the amount, review the borrowing details to ensure accuracy, then proceed to confirm the borrowing transaction. Once the borrowing transaction is successfully processed, you will receive a confirmation message within the app indicating that the airtime credit has been credited to your account. You can now use the borrowed airtime to make calls, send SMS, or use other MTN services.

Note

Borrowed airtime credit on MTN is subject to a service fee, which will be deducted from the borrowed amount when you recharge your account.

The borrowed airtime credit will be automatically deducted from your next recharge when you top up your MTN account. Ensure that you recharge your account to avoid service interruptions.

The borrowing option may vary depending on your MTN tariff plan and the specific terms and conditions set by MTN Nigeria.

If you encounter any issues or have questions about borrowing airtime on MTN, you can contact MTN customer service for assistance.

