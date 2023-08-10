Running out of airtime in a crucial moment can be frustrating, but 9mobile offers a solution through their “Morecredit” service, which allows you to borrow airtime and pay back later. Here’s how to borrow airtime from 9mobile:

Check Eligibility

Ensure that you are eligible to borrow airtime. To be eligible, you must be a prepaid 9mobile subscriber and have been active on the network for a certain period. Check with 9mobile’s customer care or visit their official website for specific eligibility criteria.

Dial the Code

Dial the USSD code for borrowing airtime on your mobile phone: *665#.

Select Borrowing Option

After dialing the code, a menu will appear on your screen with different borrowing options. These options may include different amounts of airtime you can borrow. Choose the amount that suits your immediate needs.

Confirm Borrowing

Once you’ve selected the amount, you will receive a confirmation message with the details of the airtime you’re borrowing. Confirm the borrowing request by following the on-screen prompts.

Receive Airtime

After confirming, the borrowed airtime will be credited to your account, and you can use it for calls, SMS, data, and other services.

Repayment and Charges

Borrowed airtime will be deducted from your next recharge, along with a service charge. Keep in mind that the service charge varies based on the amount of airtime borrowed.

Check Balance

To check your borrowed airtime balance, dial 6652# on your mobile phone.

Timely Repayment

It’s important to ensure that you recharge your account with enough credit to cover the borrowed amount and the service charge on your next recharge.

Failing to repay on time may affect your eligibility for future borrowings.

Familiarize Yourself

Before using the service, it’s essential to understand the terms and conditions associated with borrowing airtime from 9mobile. Familiarize yourself with the repayment process and any applicable charges.

Alternative Options

If you’re unable to use the *665# USSD code, you can also explore borrowing options through the 9mobile official mobile app or by contacting 9mobile customer care.

Remember that borrowing airtime is a convenient option when you’re in urgent need, but it’s important to manage your usage and ensure timely repayment to avoid any disruptions to your mobile services.

