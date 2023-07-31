Borrow credit for phone use is a service offered by some mobile network providers that allows users to request and receive a temporary loan of airtime or credit when their balance is low, enabling them to make calls, send messages, or use data even without sufficient credit in their account.

How To Borrow Credit From Airtel

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before attempting to borrow credit, make sure your Airtel SIM is eligible for the service. Usually, you must be an active prepaid Airtel customer and have a history of consistent usage to be eligible for credit borrowing. Dial *500# from your Airtel mobile number to check if you are eligible.

Step 2: Dial the Borrow Credit Code

Once you’ve confirmed your eligibility, you can proceed to borrow credit. Dial the Airtel credit borrowing code: 500Amount#.

Replace “Amount” with the credit amount you wish to borrow. Airtel may have predefined borrowing options, such as N50, N100, N200, or more, depending on your eligibility and usage history.

Step 3: Select Your Preferred Borrowing Amount

After dialing the borrowing code, you will receive a list of available borrowing options. Choose the desired amount you want to borrow by replying with the corresponding number (e.g., 1 for N50, 2 for N100, etc.).

Step 4: Confirm the Transaction

Once you’ve selected the borrowing amount, you’ll receive a confirmation message detailing the borrowing amount, service fee (if applicable), and the total amount that will be deducted from your account during the next recharge. To proceed, reply with the confirmation option (usually “1” or “Yes”).

Step 5: Receive the Borrowed Credit

After confirming the transaction, Airtel will credit your account with the borrowed amount immediately.

You can now use this credit for calls, data, or any other Airtel services, just like your regular airtime.

Step 6: Repayment

When you recharge your Airtel account next time, the borrowed credit and any applicable service fees will be automatically deducted from your recharge amount. Therefore, ensure that you have sufficient credit in your account during your next recharge to cover the borrowed amount and any fees.

That is how to borrow credit from Airtel!

Note: Borrowed credit usually comes with a service fee that varies based on the borrowing amount.

