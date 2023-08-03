How To Borrow Data From Airtel: A Step-By-Step Guide

Running out of data when you need it most can be frustrating, but Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications companies, offers a solution – Data Borrowing.

Airtel allows its prepaid customers to borrow data when they run out of their current data plan and need to stay connected.

If you’re an Airtel prepaid subscriber and want to know how to borrow data, follow this step-by-step guide to easily borrow data and continue browsing, chatting, and streaming without interruptions.

Step 1: Check Eligibility

Before attempting to borrow data, ensure that you are eligible for the service. Airtel has specific criteria that determine whether a subscriber can borrow data or not.

To check your eligibility, simply dial *500# on your Airtel line and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Choose the Data Bundle

Once you have confirmed your eligibility, decide on the data bundle you want to borrow. Airtel offers different data bundles for borrowing, and the options may vary based on your usage history and eligibility.

Step 3: Borrow Data

To borrow data, dial 500amount#. For example, if you want to borrow 200MB of data, dial 500200#.

Step 4: Receive Confirmation Message

After dialing the code, Airtel will send you a confirmation message informing you that the data has been successfully borrowed and credited to your account.

The borrowed data will have a validity period, and you can use it as you would use your regular data until it expires.

Step 5: Repay the Borrowed Data

When you recharge your Airtel line next, the borrowed data amount will be deducted automatically from your airtime balance.

Airtel will deduct the data amount along with a service charge for borrowing the data. Therefore, make sure you have sufficient airtime for the repayment.

Important Notes

Borrowed data comes with a validity period, which means it will expire if not used within the allocated time. Be sure to use the data before it expires to maximize its value.

The service charge for borrowing data may vary, so it’s essential to check the terms and conditions of the specific data bundle you borrow.

If you have any remaining data from your previous subscription, you will lose it when you borrow data. The borrowed data will be consumed first before your regular data.

Airtel may have specific eligibility criteria and borrowing limits based on your usage history and account activity.

Data borrowing from Airtel provides a convenient solution to stay connected even when you run out of data. By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily borrow data on your Airtel line and continue enjoying seamless browsing, streaming, and communication without interruptions.

