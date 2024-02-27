Running out of data can be frustrating, especially when you need it the most. Fortunately, MTN offers a convenient solution for such situations – data borrowing. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps how to borrow data on MTN so you can stay connected without interruptions.

Before you can borrow data on MTN, ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria set by the network provider. Typically, users must have been active on the network for a certain period and have a minimum balance in their airtime.

To borrow data on MTN, simply dial the USSD code *506# from your mobile phone. This code will initiate the data borrowing process and prompt you with available data bundles for borrowing. Once you’ve dialed the USSD code, you’ll be presented with a menu of available data bundles for borrowing. Choose the bundle that best suits your needs by following the on-screen instructions. After selecting the desired data bundle, the system will prompt you to confirm the borrowing request. Review the details of the data bundle, including the borrowing fee and repayment terms, before proceeding. Upon successful confirmation, you will receive a notification confirming the data borrowing transaction. The borrowed data will be credited to your account immediately, allowing you to use it for browsing, streaming, or any other online activities. MTN typically deducts the borrowed data amount from your next recharge or airtime top-up. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the repayment terms and ensure that you have sufficient airtime balance for repayment. To monitor your borrowed data usage and remaining balance, dial the USSD code 5061#. This will provide you with real-time information on your borrowed data balance.

