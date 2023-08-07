How To Buy Data On Etisalat (Now 9mobile): Stay Connected With Ease

9mobile, formerly known as Etisalat, offers a range of data plans to suit various internet usage needs. Whether you need data for browsing, streaming, social media, or work, 9mobile has you covered.

If you’re wondering how to buy data on Etisalat, follow this step-by-step guide to stay connected and enjoy seamless internet access.

Step 1: Check Your Airtime Balance

Before purchasing data, ensure that you have sufficient airtime on your 9mobile line. To check your airtime balance, dial *232# and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Choose a Data Plan

9mobile provides a variety of data plans, including daily, weekly, and monthly options. To choose the data plan that best suits your needs, dial *200# and select the option for data plans from the menu.

You can then browse through the available plans and select the one that aligns with your internet usage requirements.

Step 3: Activate the Data Plan

Once you’ve selected the data plan you want, follow these steps to activate it:

Dial *200# on your 9mobile line to access the main menu.

Select “Data” from the menu options.

Choose “Buy Data” to view the available data plans.

Select the specific data plan you wish to purchase from the list of options.

Confirm your selection and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the purchase.

Alternatively, you can purchase a data plan by sending an SMS with the activation code for your chosen plan to 229. The activation codes for different data plans can be found on the 9mobile website or obtained by dialing *200# and selecting the data plans option.

Step 4: Data Purchase Successful

After completing the purchase, you will receive a confirmation message indicating that your data plan is now active. You can start using your data immediately for browsing, streaming, or any other internet activities.

Step 5: Check Your Data Balance

To keep track of your data usage, you can check your 9mobile data balance at any time. Simply dial *228# or send an SMS with “BAL” to 228.

You will receive a message with your remaining data balance.

Important Tips

Ensure that you have enough airtime to cover the cost of the data plan you wish to purchase.

Take advantage of 9mobile’s special data offers and bonuses to get more value from your data subscriptions.

Set data usage limits on your device or use data monitoring apps to avoid unexpected data depletion.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily buy data on 9mobile (formerly Etisalat) and enjoy seamless internet access for all your online activities. Stay connected, browse the web, and connect with friends and family without worry, knowing that you have access to reliable and affordable data plans from 9mobile.

