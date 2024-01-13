Purchasing Equitel airtime from M-Pesa provides a convenient way to top up your mobile credit. Follow these on how to buy Equitel airtime from M-Pesa account.

How to Buy Equitel Airtime from M-Pesa Using USSD Code

On your mobile phone, open the dial pad. Dial the Equitel airtime purchase USSD code: *544#. From the menu options, choose the one that corresponds to buying airtime. This option might vary slightly, but it’s usually labeled as “Buy Airtime” or something similar. If you have multiple accounts linked to your Equitel line, select the specific account you want to purchase airtime for. Enter the amount of airtime you want to buy. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the amount. You’ll be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. Enter the correct PIN associated with your M-Pesa account. After entering your PIN, confirm the Equitel airtime purchase. Ensure that all details are correct before confirming. Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your screen. Additionally, you’ll receive a confirmation SMS.

Alternative Method

On your mobile phone, open the M-Pesa menu. Choose the “Lipa na M-Pesa” option from the menu. Select the “Pay Bill” option. Enter the Equitel Pay Bill number 412 222. Use your Equitel phone number as the account number. This ensures that the airtime is credited to the correct Equitel line. Input the amount of airtime you want to purchase. Enter your M-Pesa PIN when prompted. Confirm the transaction details before proceeding. Once the transaction is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa.

Tips

Ensure that you have the correct Equitel Pay Bill number. This information is crucial for the transaction.

Always double-check the details of the airtime purchase, including the amount and recipient phone number, before confirming the transaction.

Be aware of any charges associated with using M-Pesa for this transaction. Check the M-Pesa menu for the latest tariffs.

By following these steps, you can easily buy Equitel airtime using your M-Pesa account. This process offers a quick and hassle-free way to top up your Equitel line whenever needed.

