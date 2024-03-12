In today’s digital age, SMS (Short Message Service) remains a popular means of communication, offering a convenient way to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. If you’re an MTN subscriber looking to purchase SMS bundles for cost-effective messaging, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of how to buy sms bundles on MTN, ensuring that you can enjoy seamless communication without breaking the bank.

Before proceeding to purchase SMS bundles, it’s essential to verify your account balance and eligibility. Dial *156# from your MTN mobile phone to access the MTN service menu, where you can check your balance and confirm your eligibility for purchasing SMS bundles.

Once you’ve confirmed your balance and eligibility, navigate to the SMS bundle menu on your MTN mobile phone. You can typically find this option by dialing *136# and selecting the “SMS Bundles” or “Bundle Offers” option from the menu.

Next, you’ll be presented with a list of available SMS bundles and their respective prices. Take your time to review the options and select the bundle that best suits your messaging needs and budget. MTN offers a variety of SMS bundle packages, including daily, weekly, and monthly options, so choose accordingly.

Once you’ve selected your preferred SMS bundle, follow the on-screen prompts to confirm your purchase. You may be asked to enter your PIN or provide additional authentication to complete the transaction securely. Double-check the details of your purchase, including the bundle size and validity period, before confirming to avoid any discrepancies.

Upon successful purchase, you’ll receive a confirmation message from MTN confirming your SMS bundle activation. Your SMS bundle will be immediately available for use, allowing you to start sending messages to your contacts right away. Keep track of your SMS usage to ensure that you make the most of your bundle before it expires.

Also Read: How To Do Mashup On MTN